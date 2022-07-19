Yasir Shah produced the modern 'ball of the century' as he stunned Kusal Mendis during SL vs PAK 1st Test. The Pakistan spinner's delivery has been heavily compared to Shane Warne's famous delivery to Mike Gatting in 1993 Ashes which is dubbed as the 'Ball of the Century'.

Watch The Delivery Below

Ball of the Century candidate❓ Yasir Shah stunned Kusal Mendis with a stunning delivery which reminded the viewers of Shane Warne’s ‘Ball of the Century’.#SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/uMPcua7M5E — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 18, 2022

