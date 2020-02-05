Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul Power India to Commanding Score in 1st ODI Against New Zealand, Twitterati Hails Clinical Batting Performance From Visitors

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul (Photo Credits: Twitter/BCCI)

Riding on a fantastic hundred by Shreyas Iyer and end-over blitzes from KL Rahul and Kedar Jadhav, India posted a mammoth total of 347/4 in the first ODI against New Zealand at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. Twitterati were also impressed by the visitors’ spectacular show with the bat and hailed them from head to toe. Well, it seems like India have finally ended their quest for the no. four batsman in ODIs and Iyer will serve at that position for a long time. He has already been performing consistently and in this match, he went to reach the three-figure mark. Apart from him, KL Rahul scored a 64-ball 88 and Kedar Jadhav smashed a quick-fire 26. NZ vs IND 1st ODI - As It Happens

Earlier in the match, Tom Latham won the toss and invited India to bat first. The decision proved to be fruitful at first as the visitors lost both of their debutant openers inside 10 overs. Nevertheless, skipper Virat Kohli joint forces with Shreyas Iyer and the two piled up 102 runs for the third wicket. The former was eventually dismissed for a fifty. However, it didn’t affected Iyer much as he converted his start to his maiden century. Also, KL Rahul, who came to bat at number five, played a blistering knock and guided his side to a big total. Meanwhile, let’s look at how Twitter reacted. Shreyas Iyer Registers His Maiden ODI Century During India vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2020.

Spectacular Performance

A sensational 💯 from Shreyas Iyer, fifties from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, and a cameo from Kedar Jadhav power India to 347/4 in the first #NZvIND ODI in Hamilton. Can Tom Latham's men chase down the target? SCORECARD: https://t.co/ecd7GI5os8 pic.twitter.com/psEZBeH8xr — ICC (@ICC) February 5, 2020

India's Swiss Knife

Opens the innings ✅ Keeps wickets ✅ Stands in as captain ✅ Now finishes big for his team ✅ KL Rahul is Team India’s very own Swiss knife! #NZvIND — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 5, 2020

Maiden ODI Century

👉 103 runs 👉 107 balls 👉 11 fours 👉 1 six A brilliant innings from Shreyas Iyer comes to an end. Well batted 👏#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/l9KfZcIQos — ICC (@ICC) February 5, 2020

Rahul to Lead

Team asks KL Rahul to open. Team asks KL Rahul to bat 3. Team asks KL Rahul to bat at 4. Team asks KL Rahul to bat at 5. Team asks KL Rahul to keep. Finally :-) Team asks KL Rahul to Lead 😂🤣 This man has done everything in the last 9 months.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/4pbV0YTiOT — Deepak Maurya (@Deepak640xl_) February 2, 2020

Shreyas Iyer 🔥❤️ — கெத்து (@gethu_offl) February 5, 2020

Well, a lot will depend upon the Kiwi opening pair of Martin Gutill and Henry Nicholls to give their side a good start in order to help the Kiwis chase the target. However, India have the luxury of the in-form Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, and they will fancy their chances of clinching the battle.