Cricket fans might not be able to witness the blitzes in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 amid the COVID-19 crisis. However, the social media accounts of IPL franchises have been entertaining the fans by some different ways. Recently, the official Twitter page of Delhi Capitals shared some morphed images of in which its players can be seen in the get up of superheroes from Marvel series. Skipper Shreyas Iyer became Captain America, Rishabh Pant got the get up of Thor while Shikhar Dhawan was made Iron Man. Well, the antics of the franchise didn’t just entertain the cricket fans but movie buffs too. Shikhar Dhawan, Ravi Ashwin and Others Feature in Hilarious Memes.

Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of the most successful movie franchises in the world which gained fans all around the world. Keeping the fact in mind, Delhi Capitals turned some of his players into superheroes on the basis of their skills and abilities. Courtesy a sharp mind, spinner Ravichandran Ashwin became Doctor Strange while the young and dynamic Prithvi Shaw got the Spiderman suit. Meanwhile, let’s look at Delhi Capitals’ latest antics. IPL 2020 Update: UAE to All Set to Host Indian Premier League 13.

Shreyas Iyer Is Captain America!!

We'll start with 👉🏻 #SkipperShreyas + Captain America 😍 Start replying to us with your suggestions right away ⬇️#DesignerOnDemand #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/XvoLfqlXvF — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🏠) (@DelhiCapitals) July 15, 2020

R Ashwin Gets The Duties Of Doctor Strange!!

Rishabh 'Thor' Pant!!

Imagine Shikhar Dhawan As IronMan!!

Prithvi Shaw Gets Spiderman Suit!!

Marcus Stoinis: The New Hulk!!

Kagiso Rabada Becomes The New King of Wakanda!!

Delhi Capitals might not have any IPL title in their cabinet. However, there’s no doubt about the fact that they have one of the strongest squad at the moment. Well, IPL 2020 might have got postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus. However, with the tournament likely to take place in October at UAE, Shreyas Iyer and Co will be determined to guide Delhi to their maiden title.

Meanwhile, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has made it clear that the national team’s practice session will not be resumed before August. However, the apex cricket body is planning to host the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in September-October. Nevertheless, they have to wait for the official confirmation of International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the postponement of T20 World Cup.

