The world celebrates International Joke Day every year to promote laughter and happiness. On the occasion, the official Twitter account of Delhi Capitals (DC) shared some hilarious memes featuring the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, R Ashwin, Rishabh Pant and other players of the franchise. Memes are certainly one of the best modes of entertainment in the modern era. Every time, people get some talking point, several netizens showcase their creativity by posting jokes with pictorial representation and trending references in the form of memes. Following the trend, Delhi Capitals also shared some rib-tickling memes which will make you go ROFL. International Joke Day 2020: From Ramayan Funny Memes and X Æ A-Xii Jokes to My Plans vs 2020 and Lockdown Twitter Reactions.

The Delhi-based franchise recreated some popular memes by putting their players’ face. The set of memes features Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Amit Mishra, Axar Patel, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin. Fans were left in splits when they came across the unique post as the comment section was filled in a jiffy with fnnny remarks. Meanwhile, let’s have a look at the post. IPL 2020 Update: Mumbai Could to Host All Indian Premier League 13 Matches, Says Report.

View Post:

Which one's your favourite? pic.twitter.com/Dy2x920KIm — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from Home🏠) (@DelhiCapitals) July 1, 2020

Well, the names mentioned above are have proved their mettle in the previous edition of the gala T20 league. Hence, Delhi has one of the strongest team at the moment and the opposition must vary them if the tournament takes place.

Talking about the fate of the T20 extravaganza, Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council chairman Brijesh Patel has made it clear that BCCI is planning to conduct the 2020 edition of the gala tournament in October-November. However, they will have to wait for the official confirmation of International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the postponement of the T20 World Cup.

