KL Rahul celebrates his 29th birthday today and thus many cricketers from the fraternity have wished the Punjab Kings captain. Shreyas Iyer also took to social media and posted a cheeky wish for the birthday boy. Iyer posted a picture of the two of them together and wrote, "Happy birthday buddy. Not on your side tonight though @klrahul11." In the caption, he also posted a couple of emojis. Actually, the Delhi Capitals will be locking horns against Punjab Kings in IPL 2021 later tonight. The match will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. DC vs PBKS, Mumbai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 Clash at Wankhede Stadium.

Shreyas Iyer might have been away from the IPL 2021 owing to a shoulder injury. But he surely rooting for his side Delhi Capitals and never fails to support them from a distance. Rishabh Pant has stepped into the shoes of the captain in the absence of Shreyas Iyer. Needless to say, that Iyer will not be on KL's side tonight.

Now, let's have a look at the post by Shreyas Iyer:

Happy birthday buddy 🎉 Not on your side tonight though 😝 @klrahul11 pic.twitter.com/GedtH6YYw0 — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) April 18, 2021

Many others like Punjab Kings, Hardik and Krunal Pandya and other netizens also took to social media and posted wishes for the PBKS captain. Talking about Punjab Kings, the team has played a couple of games in IPL 2021 so far and has lost one and won a single.

