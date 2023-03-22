India dealt a big blow ahead of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final 2023 against Australia as their key batter, Shreyas Iyer, is likely to be out of action for the next four to five months. As per a TOI report, the star batter is likely to undergo a back surgery. With this, it gets clear that Iyer will not only miss the WTC final but also the upcoming IPL 2023, forcing the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to likely name a new captain for the side. Shreyas Iyer Likely to Miss First Half of IPL 2023, Here Are Three Captaincy Options for KKR.

Quoting a source, the report stated, “Iyer has been advised to go for surgery. He is keen to get operated by a specialist in London, but if there is a decent option in India, then the surgery could take place here also.”

Earlier, Shreyas Iyer had withdrawn from the fourth Test match between India and Australia after complaining of a back injury following which he did not come out to bat for India in their first innings. It was after that the batter went for scans and the results from the scans “did not look good.”

The Indian batter’s absence could land KKR into a spot of bother as he is their captain and a key batsman for the side. With the latest development, KKR may now have to find an ideal replacement for Iyer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2023 12:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).