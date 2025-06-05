Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir are all set to address the media ahead of the team's departure for the highly anticipated India vs England 2025 Test series. The India National Cricket Team is set to face the England National Cricket Team in a five-match Test series that starts from June 20 and it is going to be the first assignment for Shubman Gill after his appointment as India's Test captain. The Shubman Gill era in Test cricket for India is set to be ushered in, in England and the young cricketer will look to get off to a winning start as skipper. Gautam Gambhir also will have a point to prove as head coach in Test cricket, with India losing its last two Test series to New Zealand and Australia, respectively. ‘Main Selector Nahi Hu’ Gautam Gambhir Responds After Being Asked About Shreyas Iyer Not Being Picked in India’s Test Squad for IND vs ENG 2025 Series (Watch Video).

Prior to the five-match Test series, India A and England Lions are to compete against each other in two unofficial Test matches, the first of which finished in a draw. The India A vs England Lions 2nd Test starts on June 6 and the players who are part of the main squad will look to get some important preparation under their belt prior to the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series. It was a 2-2 draw the last time India had toured England for a five-match series and Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir have a big job in their hands if they are to overturn the fortunes for the Men in Blue in Test cricket. Saba Karim Backs New India Test Captain Shubman Gill Ahead of England Tour, Says ‘Good Batting Key to Good Captaincy’.

When is Shubman Gill-Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 Test Series? Know Date, Time and Venue

Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir's press conference is set to be held at the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) Headquarters in Mumbai on Thursday, June 5. The press conference is slated to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Shubman Gill-Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 Test Series?

Star Sports Network is the main broadcast partner of India's matches. Fans will be able to watch Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir's press conference on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 2 Hindi TV channels. For online viewing options of Shubman Gill-Gautam Gambhir's press conference, read below.

Where to Watch Live Streaming Online of Shubman Gill-Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 Test Series?

JioHotstar is the official live streaming partner of the India vs England 2025 Test series. Fans can watch the Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir's press conference on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

