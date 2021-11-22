Team India sealed the T20I series against New Zealand with a clinical sweep after winning the third and final T20I match at Eden Gardens on Sunday. Rohit Sharma and his men weighed upon the visitors from the very start and scored mighty 184 runs, leaving it hard for the Blackcaps to chase the target. Meanwhile, New Zealand tried hard but couldn't stand up against India's amazing bowling spell that bundled them out at just 111 runs in the 17th over itself. See how skipper Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal reacted after the win by putting out special victory post on social media.

Happy to finish the series with another terrific team performance. Thankful and grateful for all the support. Onto the Tests 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/x6LeLgvy36 — Akshar Patel (@akshar2026) November 21, 2021

THAT WINNING FEELING 🇮🇳❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/k1iCtCbb6W — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) November 21, 2021

Patience and perseverance is the key 💙 Great series win 🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/aBPBkTa2pw — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) November 21, 2021

