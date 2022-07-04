Wicketkeeper-batsman Yastika Bhatia pulled off a clever run out in the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on July 4. In the 23rd over of Sri Lankan innings, Bhatia completed a no-look run out of Anushka Sanjeewani like former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, who used to perform these kinds of clever run out and stumpings throughout his international career.

Brilliant glove work by Yastika Bhatia in the second ODI. pic.twitter.com/FKLoT23q63 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 4, 2022

