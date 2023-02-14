New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) India batter Smriti Mandhana was the most expensive buy at the inaugural Women's Premier League auction in Mumbai, when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) snapped her up for INR 3.4 crore deal. After bagging a whopping amount paid by the RCB in Monday's auction, Mandhana is set to earn double than Pakistan Super League (PSL) highest-paid players, says a report. Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad for WPL 2023: Smriti Mandhana Sold to RCB For INR 3.4 Crore at Mega Auction.

WPL Auction: India’s Smriti Mandhana Celebrates With Teammates After RCB Buys Her For Rs 3.4 Crore

The top players in the PSL get picked through a draft, which means there is a cap on how much they can earn. The Platinum category is the top tier where players receive a salary within the range of $130,000 (1.1 crore) to $170,000 (1.4 crore).

Babar, who played for Peshawar Zalmi side, under the Platinum category, was traded at the season salary of $1,50,000 or PKR 3,60,00000 (3 Crore 60 lakh).

As per current USD to Indian rupees conversion rate, Babar's PSL 2023 salary amounts to approximately INR 1.23 crore. WPL 2023 Auction: ‘Extremely Unfortunate To See Pakistan Players Missing Out’, Says Ex-Pakistan Captain Urooj Mumtaz.

Mandhana was also the first player to come up for bidding at the auction on Monday, having a base price of INR 50 lakh. RCB and Mumbai Indians were locked in an intense battle for her services, before the former managed to acquire her services, offering an opening as well as a captaincy option.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2023 01:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).