BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly has been discharged from hospital on January 7 (Thursday). Ganguly had been rushed to the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata on Saturday after complaints of chest pain. He was diagnosed with three damaged coronary arteries and underwent an angioplasty on his right coronary artery after he had suffered a heart attack. A nine-member team of doctors had also met on Monday to decide on the future course of treatment on Ganguly. The BCCI chief thanked the doctors and also his well-wishers after being discharged. PM Narendra Modi Spoke to Sourav Ganguly and his Wife Dona, Inquired About BCCI President’s Health Over Phone.

“We come to hospital to save our lives. That has proven true. I thank the Woodlands Hospital and all the doctors for the excellent care. I am absolutely fine. Hope I would be ready to fly to soon,” Ganguly was quoted as saying by ANI while leaving the hospital.

Sourav Ganguly Discharged From Hospital

West Bengal: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly discharged from Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata. He says, "I thank the doctors at the hospital for the treatment. I am absolutely fine." pic.twitter.com/snnV96LjL9 — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2021

The former India captain was supposed to be discharged on Wednesday but decided to spend one additional day in the hospital. “Mr Ganguly is clinically fit. He slept well and had his meal. He wanted to stay in the hospital for one more day. So he will go home tomorrow. It is his personal decision," Dr Rupali Basu, MD and CEO of Woodlands Hospital had said.

He will now be on oral medications and will also be monitored by doctors and nurses at his residence for now. Angioplasty on his other two coronary arteries will be done at a later stage. "The discussion was also on the two other coronary blockages viz LAD and OM2 need to be treated by angioplasty in this admission vis a vis doing it at an immediate later stage,” a bulletin from the hospital had said on Wednesday.

"The consensus of the board was that deferring the angioplasty, for now, is deemed to be a safer option since Mr Ganguly is stable, without any chest pain and is on optimal medical management.”

