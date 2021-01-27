Kolkata, January 27: Indian cricket board president Sourav Ganguly was stable after he was rushed to Apollo Hospital here on Wednesday following uneasiness and chest pain the previous night.

The former India captain was admitted to the hospital under the supervision of state-run SSKM Hospital's cardiology department head Saroj Mondal, sources said. Sourav Ganguly Hospitalised Again After Chest Pain Complaints, Netizens Wish BCCI President ‘Speedy Recovery’.

"Mr Sourav Ganguly, 48 years old male, has come for a checkup of his cardiac condition. There is no change in his parameteres since his last hospitalisation and his vital parameters are stable," read a statement from the Apollo Gleneagles Hospital, Kolkata.

Ganguly, 48, had suffered a blackout while working out at his personal gym on January 2 and was taken to Kolkata's Woodlands Hospital. He underwent angioplasty and other related tests there and was discharged from the hospital on January 7.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2021 07:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).