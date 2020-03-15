Sourav Ganguly Opens Up on Sanjay Manjrekar's Exit From BCCI's Commentary Team, Says 'Do Not Jump to Conclusions'

Saurav Ganguly and Sanjay Manjrekar (Photo Credits: Getty)

Ever since the news of Sanjay Manjrekar’s exit from the commentary panel, a large number of fans are constantly thanking BCCI President Sourav Ganguly for the decision. Finally, the BCCI President has spoken up about the former Indian cricketer’s exit from the commentary team. While speaking to one a news daily, the BCCI President said that one should not jump to any conclusions only and only because a commentator was not a part of one series. If one may recall, Manjrekar was not to be seen during the first ODI between India and South Africa. Sanjay Manjrekar Dropped From BCCI Commentary Panel, Fans Hail Sourav Ganguly's Decision.

The 54-year-old former cricketer was a part of the commentary team for the last three World Cups. A BCCI official on the condition of anonymity also said that just because he was not a part of one series, it is not necessary that he will not be a part of the next series. “Yes, he wasn’t a part of the panel for this series, but it doesn’t mean that during the next series, he won’t be there. I don’t know what exactly the trigger was,” an agency report said quoting the unnamed BCCI official.

For a long time now, Sanjay Manjrekar had been on the wrong side of the fans. First, it was due to the biased commentary towards MS Dhoni and then called Ravindra Jadeja a bits and pieces cricketer. Post this, during India vs Bangladesh Pink Test ball match, he got into a spat with Harsha Bhogle. On each of these occasions, the netizens trolled him mercilessly for his behaviour.