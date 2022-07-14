South Africa's withdrawal from the ODI series against Australia have put their chances of making it into the ICC Cricket World Cup tournament in jeopardy. The Proteas had to cancel the bilateral series, slated to be held in January next year, to accommodate their new T20 league. They had originally asked for the series to be rescheduled but with that option not available, a forfeit was what they ended up with. Now, this has threatened South Africa's chances of making it into the World Cup in India, next year. South Africa Withdraw From ODI Series Against Australia As Dates Clash With New T20 League

The Proteas are currently placed 11th on the Super League standings, where the top eight teams make it to the World Cup. Now with the series being cancelled, they lose out on scoring vital points, that could have had them move up the table and into the eight. As South Africa withdrew from the series, the full points from this affair would be awarded to Australia. Cricket South Africa CEO Pholetsi Moseki said, "CSA has agreed that ICC award Australia the competition points. While we are saddened at losing the crucial points, we are confident that our in-form Proteas team will garner the requisite points through the remaining games to secure automatic qualification to the showpiece event in India next year."

Although South Africa's chances of making it to the World Cup next year have taken a hit, they still have ODI series planned against England and India ahead of the completion of Super League period. Should they still not make it to the top eight, competing in the World Cup qualifiers would then be the way for them to make it to the showpiece event in India next year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2022 01:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).