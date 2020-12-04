After the completion of the T20I series, South Africa and England will face each other in the first ODI of the three-match One-Day series. The clash will be played in Newlands, Cape Town on December 4, 2020 (Friday). England prevailed in the One-Day series and will be hoping to replicate the feat in the shorter format as well. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of SA vs ENG 1st ODI live streaming can scroll down below. South Africa vs England 2020: Faf du Plessis Rested for Three-Match ODIs Series.

South Africa will be playing their first One-Day Internationals in six months and would be looking to put the underwhelming performances in the T20I series behind them. England got the better of the Proteas 3-0 in the shorter format. The Three Lions lost their last ODI series against Australia at home. The hosts will enter into this game without the likes of Faf du Plessis and Kagiso Rabada which suggests that George Linde might get his debut.

South Africa vs England 1st ODI 2020 Schedule and Match Timings

South Africa vs England match will be played on December 4, 2020 (Friday). The match will be held at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town and the game is scheduled to start at 04:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast South Africa vs England 1st ODI 2020 in India?

Fans in India can live telecast South Africa vs England 1st ODI match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for SA vs ENG ODI series in India. So fans can tune into Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels to catch the live action on their television sets.

South Africa vs England 1st ODI 2020 Live Streaming Online

Fans unable to follow the game on television can follow the match live online. Disney+Hotstar, OTT of Star network, will be live streaming South Africa vs England 1st ODI match online for fans in India.

