South Africa and Netherlands meet in the first ODI at the SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion. The SA vs NED 1st ODI 2021 will be telecast live on Star Sports 2/2HD. Live streaming online of SA vs NED will be available on Disney+ Hotstar mobile app and official website.

History beckons as #NED play their first-ever ODI series against #SA. 🤩 Will the Proteas continue their winning streak in this encounter? Catch the action unfold:#SAvNED | Today | Broadcast starts 1 PM; Match starts 1:30 PM | Star Sports Select 2/2 HD — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 26, 2021

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2021 02:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).