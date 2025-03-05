The South Africa national cricket team and New Zealand national cricket team are in action at the Gaddafi Stadium for the second semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Mitchell Santner won the toss and decided to bat first. Team batting second has won 36 out of 76 matches played at the Gaddafi stadium. South Africa topped the Group B with two wins in three matches. New Zealand’s only loss in the tournament came against India and the side finished second in the Group A. The winner of the match will face India national cricket team in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March9. ‘Its India’s Trophy For Me’: Michael Vaughan Declares Rohit Sharma and Co as Winners of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 After Defeating Australia in Semifinal, Praises Men in Blue For Strong Side (See Post).

South Africa vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Toss Report

🚨Santner Wins Toss & New Zealand will Bat First. Lets Go Black Caps🇳🇿#ChampionsTrophy2025 pic.twitter.com/fKENonqeJV — Gurjinder Bal (@Gurjind56659796) March 5, 2025

It is important to note that the both sides faced each other recently before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament where the Black Caps were undefeated and won the tri-nation series. Interestingly, four of the top five scores are scored at the Gaddafi Stadiums and both the sides has very explosive batting lineups. Both sides have won four games each in the last eight encounters. between them. In playing XI sides South Africa will welcome their captain Temba Bavuma while the New Zealand opt for unchanged side. Check out the playing XI for the South Africa vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal match. Steve Smith Retires from ODIs After Australia’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Exit, Star Batsman Says ‘Right Time To Make Way’.

South Africa vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semifinal Toss Update

South Africa Playing XI:

Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

New Zealand Playing XI:

Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke.

