The South Africa national cricket team will lock horns against the confident New Zealand national cricket team in the second ODI of the Tri-Series 2025. The three-nation series is being held between hosts Pakistan, South Africa, and New Zealand. The three-nation series is a crucial platform, as it will be their last ODI series before they participate in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Pakistan Tri-Series 2025 will give New Zealand and South Africa the chance to adapt to Pakistan's conditions. New Zealand Cricket Board Provides Fitness Update on Rachin Ravindra’s Injury in PAK vs NZ 1st ODI of Tri-Series 2025.

New Zealand will enter the game on a confident note. The Black Caps displayed a dominant all-round performance in their first match against the host Pakistan national cricket team in Lahore. Glenn Phillips hammered a stunning century, while the bowling attack, led by Matt Henry and captain Mitchell Santner, ensured a clinical win over Green Shirts. South Africa, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of the three-nation series. The Proteas will aim to start their campaign with a positive result against New Zealand.

SA vs NZ Head-To-Head Record in ODIs

The South Africa national cricket team and the New Zealand national cricket team have faced each other 72 times in ODI cricket. Out of these, Proteas have won 42 matches, whereas Black Caps emerged victorious on 25 occasions. Five matches ended without a result.

SA vs NZ Tri-Series 2025 1st ODI Key Players

Temba Bavuma Kane Williamson Tabraiz Shamsi Mitchell Santner Glenn Phillips Aiden Markram

SA vs NZ Tri-Series 2025 1st ODI Key Battles

The former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson had a solid outing in the previous outing. Williamson is a good player of spin. His battle against South Africa's spinner Tabraiz Shamsi will be one to watch. New Zealand speedster Matt Henry claimed a three-wicket haul against Pakistan in Lahore. The right-arm pacer will be key for his side to dismantle South Africa's top order with his bowling. South Africa captain Temba Bavuma will look to neutralise Henry's threat at the start. Bavuma can anchor the innings from one end.

SA vs NZ Tri-Series 2025 2nd ODI Venue and Match Timings

The South Africa national cricket team vs New Zealand national cricket team Tri-Series 2025 2nd ODI will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Monday, February 10. The first match of the Tri-Series will start at 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Pakistan Tri-Nation Series 2025: Squads, Schedule, Live Streaming, Telecast Details And All You Need to Know About Pakistan's Tri-Series Including New Zealand and South Africa.

SA vs NZ Tri-Series 2025 2nd ODI Live Telecast and Online Streaming

The official broadcast partner of the Pakistan Tri-Series 2025 is Sony Sports Network. Viewers can find the live telecast options for the South Africa vs New Zealand Tri-Series 2025 2nd ODI on Sony Sports and its HD channels. The live streaming of the Pakistan Tri-Series 2025 will be available on the SonyLiv website and app. Apart from that, FanCode will also provide live streaming online of the Tri-Series.

SA vs NZ Tri-Series 2025 2nd ODI Likely XI

South Africa National Cricket Team Likely XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi, Gideon Peters, Mihlali Mpongwana.

New Zealand National Cricket Team Likely XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy.

