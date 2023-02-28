South Africa (SA) and West Indies (WI) are all set to don the whites when they kick off the two-match Test series on February 28. South Africa will host the whole outing against West Indies, including white-ball action later. The first Test match will begin from February 28 to March 04 at SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion, Gauteng, South Africa. The starting time of the Test match between SA and WI will be 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). New Zealand vs England 2nd Test 2023 Day 5 Video Highlights: Recap of Key Moments in Black Caps' Thrilling One-Run Win Over Ben Stokes' Team.

This will be the last Test series for both teams in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. South Africa and West Indies failed to keep themselves well inside the race for the WTC Final spot. Hence, the upcoming Test series will be insignificant in that context. However, the two teams will be challenging each other after nearly eight years since 2015 in the longest format. Consequently, the action is expected to be engrossing. South Africa manage an unbelievable track record of losing only three Test matches out of 30 against West Indies while winning 20 of them. This being bolstered by their home conditions, where hosts play cracking Cricket, it will be some task for Kraigg Braithwaite-led side to get better off South Africa in the forthcoming series. Stump Breaking! Tom Curran Breaks Fakhar Zaman's Middle-Stump During Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Notably, South Africa will also start its new era of Test cricket under the leadership of Temba Bavuma, who replaced Dean Elgar a few days back. Bavuma stepped down as the T20I captain while taking charge in red-ball cricket. South Africa's freaking pace attack in the form of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Marco Jansen will be key to keeping the aggressive batting line-up of West Indies, which includes Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Jermaine Blackwood, quiet. South Africa, who missed an excellent chance to book their berth in the WTC final after losing a three-match series against Australia 2-0, will be keen to excel under Temba Bavuma and make a new start to the format. After their Test win against Zimbabwe, West Indies will hope to carry on the momentum against fierce South Africa.

When Is SA vs WI 1st Test 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The SA vs WI 1st Test 2023 will be played at SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion, Gauteng, South Africa starting from February 28 to March 04. The match starts at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 01:00 pm IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of SA vs WI 1st Test 2023?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for South Africa vs West Indies Test Series 2023 and will provide the live telecast of the SA vs WI Test match in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports First to get the live telecast of the SA vs WI 1st Test 2023 in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of SA vs WI 1st Test 2023?

FanCode will provide the live streaming of South Africa vs West Indies Test Series 2023 in India. Fans can watch the live streaming of South Africa vs West Indies first Test 2023 on the FanCode app or website (with a subscription).

