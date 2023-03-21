Having lost the second ODI match against West Indies, a resurgent South Africa will be looking to win the third game and seal the series 2-1. The second ODI saw the visitors, West Indies emerging victorious. Batting first, the visitors piled up a mammoth total of 335, thanks to a match-winning ton (128*) from captain Shai Hope and a few more vital contributions from other batters that helped West Indies reach such a huge total. Talking about their bowling department, West Indies bowlers teamed up and shared wickets with each other that ultimately helped them restrict the Proteas to 287. South Africa vs West Indies 1st ODI 2023: Match Abandoned Due to Rain in East London.

For South Africa, things went downhill after losing their opening batter, Quinton De Kock (48), as soon as he got out, wickets started falling quickly with Alzarri Joseph and Akeal Hosein doing the damage by sharing six wickets among each other. South Africa bowlers failed to stop the flow of runs which eventually helped West Indies post 335. If Temba Bavuma-led unit are to win the series, their bowlers, and, especially batters, need to step up as apart from Temba (144) and De Kock (48) no other batters managed to get going. For West Indies they just need to stick to their plan and play naturally.

When Is SA vs WI 3rd ODI 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The SA vs WI 3rd ODI 2023 will be played at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on March 21 (Tuesday). The match will commence at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 01:00 pm IST.

Where To Watch live Telecast of SA vs WI 3rd ODI 2023?

Sadly, there is no official broadcast partner of South Africa vs West Indies series in India. So, fans in India cannot watch live telecast of the South Africa vs West Indies 3rd ODI on TV. For live streaming information, scroll down.

How To Get Free Online live Streaming of SA vs WI 3rd ODI 2023

Fans can follow the South Africa vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2023 online. FanCode will be live streaming the West Indies vs South Africa ODI series online for fans in India. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to get access to live action

