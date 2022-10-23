South Africa are slated to face Zimbabwe in their first match of the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage on Monday, October 24. The match will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart and is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). South Africa are favorites going into this game but Zimbabwe, riding on the red-hot form of Sikander Raza, are all set to give them tough competition. Ahead of this match, we bring to you the SA vs ZIM head-to-head, Likely X1s and other details you need to know. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Super 12 Updated Live: England, New Zealand Dominate Group 1 Team Standings.

Zimbabwe put up a dominant performance against Ireland and Scotland in their Round 1 games. South Africa, on the other hand, would look out for a big win and a hefty lead of net run rate. Their power packed middle order and well-rounded seam attack will back themselves to succeed in the Australian conditions. The Proteas will look forward to securing a clinical victory and starting their T20 World Cup campaign on a strong note.

SA vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online and Telecast:

The games will be telecasted live by Star Sports, the official broadcasters of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune in to Star Sports channels to watch the game on TV while the live stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

SA vs ZIM Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

South Africa has played Zimbabwe five times in T20Is and won each time. Bangladesh vs Netherlands Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About BAN vs NED Cricket Match in Hobart.

SA vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 Key Players

Key Players David Miller (SA) Anrich Nortje (SA) Sikander Raza (ZIM), >Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM)

SA vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 Likely Playing XI

SA Likely Playing 11: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.

ZIM Likely Playing 11: Craig Ervine, Regis Chakabva, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikander Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani.

