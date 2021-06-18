The battle is set and the boundaries are drawn for the much-awaited match between India and New Zealand. The two teams will lock horns for the final of the World Test Championship 2021 at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and telecast details of India vs New Zealand. But before that, let's bring to you the preview of the game. So Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson are looking to clinch the final glory. The Indian team has already announced their playing XI. IND vs NZ WTC Final 2021 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup to Pick Your Fantasy XI.

As per our assumptions, the Indian team has included three pacers and a couple of spinners. Ravindra Jadeja and Ravi Ashwin have been included in the spin department, Whereas, Ishant Sharma along with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami spearhead the pace department. With Rishabh Pant elected as the wicket-keeper, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane handle the batting line-up. Kiwis are yet to announce their playing XI.

Out of the 56 times, the two teams have locked horns with each other, India has won 21 Test matches. The Kiwis on the other hand have walked away with a win on 12 occasions. The remaining games have ended with a draw. Now the weather in Southampton could be a spoilsport as the thunderstorms are predicted in the game. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

India vs New Zealand ICC WTC 2021 Final Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India vs New Zealand ICC WTC 2021 Final will be played at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground. The match will be live from June 18, 2021 (Friday). Since its w five day event, the match will go on until June 22, 2021 (Tuesday). The match will begin at 3.30 pm IST and the toss will be held at 3.00 pm.

India vs New Zealand ICC WTC 2021 Final Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can live telecast India vs New Zealand ICC WTC 2021 Final on Star Sports. So fans can watch IND vs NZ WTC 2021 Finals match live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada. DD Sports Channel 1 will provide the free live telecast of IND vs NZ WTC final. However, the free live telecast of the Test match will be available only for DD FreeDish users. The final in Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka will also be broadcasted by Star Sports. Whereas, the one s in New Zealand can watch the match on Sky Sports.

India vs New Zealand ICC WTC 2021 Final Free Live Streaming Online

Since Star Sports has the rights for telecasting the match between India vs New Zealand, WTC 2021 Finals, the match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

India vs New Zealand ICC WTC 2021 Final Free Live Streaming, Live Score Updates and Audio Commentary on Prasar Bharti Sports

Live-action of India vs New Zealand ICC World Test Championship 2021 will also be available on radio. As per the press release by PIB, DD FreeDish users can also listen to the Live Radio Cricket Commentary by All India Radio across the country. Apart from the broadcast of the final match on DD Sports, All India Radio Cricket commentary will be available on DD FreeDish DTH Satellite Radio. FreeDish DTH Radio channels, the Radio Cricket commentary will be available on All India Radio’s FM Rainbow Channels, FM Local Radio Stations (LRS), Digital Radio Transmitters (DRM) and Additional FM Transmitters will also be bringing the ball-by-ball updates for the match.

