Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 : Punjab Kings batter Shikhar Dhawan was all praise for debutant Vaibhav Arora who dismantled the Chennai Super Kings' opening order on Sunday in the ongoing IPL 2022. Arora returned with impressive figures of 2/21 from his 4 overs here at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai as PBKS bounced back in style in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 by defeating the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 54 runs. Sri Lanka Crisis: Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene and Others Express Worries Over Plight of Their Homeland.

Chasing 181, CSK did not get the ideal start with the bat after openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa were back in the hut. Ruturaj was caught in the slips by Dhawan while Uthappa's leading edge was taken by PBKS skipper Agarwal. Kagiso Rabada and Vaibhav Arora claimed a wicket each.

PBKS continued to mount pressure with the new ball as debutant Vaibhav Arora claimed his second wicket after Moeen Ali dragged a delivery onto the stumps. CSK vs PBKS Stat Highlights, IPL 2022: Liam Livingstone's All-Round Show Helps Punjab Kings Dump Chennai Super Kings to Their Third Consecutive Defeat.

In the post-match presentation, Shikhar Dhawan said: "It feels great. We made a great comeback. It's amazing. He (Vaibhav) was troubling us in the nets as well. That's why he got the debut today. He bowled a good line and length and used the pitch." "I am feeling good (about his own batting). We lost two wickets so we knew we had to build. Liam Livingstone played an amazing knock to take the game away from the opposition but I also knew I had to step up. We didn't know we would get 180 when we lost two quick wickets but we kept the positive game going. We knew we will be in the game if we take early wickets," the experienced Indian opener added. Punjab Kings will next clash with Gujarat Titans on April 8 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)