Sunrisers Hyderabad are all set to lock horns against Gujarat Titans in match 21 of IPL 2022 on Monday, April 11. The match would be played at the DY Patil Stadium and it will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). After two losses, Sunrisers Hyderabad got their first points on the board when they took down defending champions Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets on Saturday, April 9. Kane Williamson's side put in a complete performance against CSK with youngster Abhishek Sharma leading the way with 75 off 50 deliveries as the 2016 champs completed the run-chase with 14 deliveries remaining. Virat Kohli’s Angry Reaction After Being Controversially Dismissed During RCB vs MI IPL 2022 Clash Goes Viral (Watch Video)

Gujarat Titans meanwhile, are the only undefeated side in the tournament so far, this year. Hardik Pandya has done a commendable job as a leader with his new franchise exceeding expectations in their debut season. Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson and Rashid Khan have been the star performers for the Ahmedabad-based franchise and without a doubt, they would aim to fancy their chances of continuing their unbeaten run against the Sunrisers.

SRH vs GT Head-to-Head Record

This is the first time that these two sides will face each other in the Indian Premier League with Gujarat Titans competing in their debut season. Hence, no head-to-head record for this clash, is available.

SRH vs GT, IPL 2022 Match 18 Key Players

For Sunrisers Hyderabad, Washington Sundar and Rahul Tripathi will continue to play key roles. Gujarat Titans meanwhile, will once put their faith in Shubman Gill and Lockie Ferguson coming good against Sunrisers.

SRH vs GT, IPL 2022 Match 18 Mini Battles

One of the interesting battles in the SRH vs GT IPL 2022 match would be the one between Shubman Gill and T Natarajan. Also Rashid Khan, who will face his former team, will have an interesting duel against opposition skipper Kane Williamson.

SRH vs GT, IPL 2022 Match 18 Venue and Match Timing

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans (SRH vs GT) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on April 11, 2022 (Sunday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

SRH vs GT, IPL 2022 Match 18 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans match live on Star Sports channels. The SRH vs GT match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the SRH vs GT live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

SRH vs GT, IPL 2022 Match 18 Likely Playing XIs

SRH Predicted Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

GT Predicted Playing 11: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Sai Sudharshan, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2022 12:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).