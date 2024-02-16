Colombo, Feb 16: The fifth edition of the highly anticipated Lanka Premier League (LPL) is set to be held from July 1 to July 31 this year, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board announced on Friday. CABI Announces Durga Rao Tompaki As Captain of India’s Blind Cricket Team for Triangular Series Against Pakistan, Sri Lanka.

However, the scheduling overlap with Major League Cricket (MLC) and The Hundred poses a potential challenge for LPL 2024. With the MLC's second season commencing on July 4 and The Hundred slated to run from July 23 to August 18, the LPL faces the daunting task of attracting top-tier international talent amid rival leagues vying for player participation.

Despite facing a similar scheduling clash last year, which impacted its ability to secure foreign players, the LPL has managed to captivate local audiences with its thrilling cricketing action.

The LPL's rich history is underscored by the dominance of a single team bearing a different name. Jaffna Stallons won the first season and Jaffna Kings clinched victory in the second and third editions, all under the leadership of Thisara Perera.

However, the 2023 season witnessed a new champion emerge in the form of B-Love Kandy, captained by Wanindu Hasaranga, marking a shift in the league's competitive landscape.

The 2024 season promises to deliver another exhilarating spectacle, featuring five teams competing in 24 matches spread across the month-long tournament. Sri Lanka to Host ICC Annual General Meeting in July.

Following the league stage consisting of 20 matches, the playoffs will mirror the format of the prestigious Indian Premier League (IPL), with a qualifier, eliminator, second eliminator, and final showdown.

