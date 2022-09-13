Sri Lanka Legends will lock horns with England Legends in a Road Safety World Series 2022 match today, September 13 in Kanpur. The Lankan team will head into this contest off the back a impressive 38 runs win against Australia Legends in this first match. On the other hand England Legends will start their journey at RSWS 2022 campaign with this game. Both the teams will look to clinch a win from this fixture. Meanwhile, fans looking for live telecast and online live streaming details of this cricket match, can scroll down below. Road Safety World Series 2022 Points Table Live Updated: South Africa Legends Register First Points, India Legends Remain On Top

Sri Lankan Legends got off to a flying start to this T20 League as their opening batsman Tilakaratne Dilshan hit 107 runs off just 56 deliveries while another opener Dilshan Munaweera scored 95* off 63 bowls against Australia. English side also have many former quality players like Ian Bell, Tim Ambrose, Rikki Clarke and many more who have the ability to change the course of any game in a blink of an eye.

When Is Sri Lanka Legends vs England Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The Sri Lanka Legends vs England Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be played at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on September 13, 2022 (Tuesday). The game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Sri Lanka Legends vs England Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match Live Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights for Road Safety World Series 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhit and Sports 18 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the SL-L vs ENG-L Road Safety World Series 2022 match on TV.

How To Watch Sri Lanka Legends vs England Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match Live Streaming Online?

Voot, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will live stream Sri Lanka Legends vs England Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Voot app and website to catch the action live for free. The match can also be watched on JioTV for Jio subscribers.

