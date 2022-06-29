After defeating the Australians in the ODI series, hosts, Sri Lanka will now turn their focus on the Tests with the aim of carrying out another upset. As well all know, the red ball game poses a real challenge, and there is a belief amongst the fans that the Sri Lankan team will be thoroughly tested. Australia are currently top in the World Test Championship, and a positive result in the island nation will benefit them immensely, given the final is just 12 months away. Sri Lanka are fourth in the rankings and defeated Bangladesh in the last Test series they participated in. SL v AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test 2022 in Galle.

Sri Lanka have a rather inexperienced bowling lineup with the likes of Lasith Embuldeniya, Praveen Jayawickrama, Ramesh Mendis and Jeffrey Vandersay not having played the tests much. But the spinners will always be a threat on Sri Lankan pitches and Australia will need to come well prepared. Kusal Mendis and skipper Dimuth Karunaratne will shoulder the responsibility of scoring runs and the longer the duo stay in the middle, the better is for the hosts.

Steve Smith is the only Australian to have scored a century on Lankan soil and although the likes of Marnus Labuschagne and Alex Carey are good players, they have not played a game here in the past. Skipper Pat Cummins is in fine form and if he finds his rhythm early on, Sri Lanka will struggle to face the talented pacer. He has been amongst the wickets recently and his confidence will definitely be up.

When and Where is SL vs AUS 1st Test 2022?

The SL vs AUS 1st Test 2022 takes place at the Galle International Stadium from June 29, 2022 onwards (Wednesday). The SL vs AUS Test match has a start time of 10:00 AM IST.

Which TV Channel Will Provide Live Telecast of SL vs AUS 1st Test 2022?

Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Australia tour of Sri Lanka 2022. The SL vs AUS 1st Test live telecast will be available on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD channels.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of SL vs AUS 1st Test 2022?

With Sony having the broadcast rights, the live streaming online of SL vs AUS 1st Test will be available on SonyLIV. You can access SonyLIV’s website or mobile app for live streaming of SL vs AUS. It is a fairly even contest and the side batting fourth could struggle to save the game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2022 09:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).