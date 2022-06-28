The first test of the two-match test series between Sri Lanka (SL) and Australia (AUS) is scheduled to be played from 29 June to 3 July 2022. The match will be played at Galle International Stadium and will kick off at 10:00 am IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction for 1st Test 2022 can scroll down below for the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Steve Smith Clears Fitness Test; Mitchell Starc, Travis Head Still Fighting To Get Fit.

After winning the ODI series stunningly, hosts Sri-Lanka with a number of spinners in the line-up will have an upper hand over the Aussies on what looks to be a turning wicket in Galle. The last time Australia played Tests in the Island nation was in 2016, when the hosts whitewashed them three-nil. However, this time around Aussies will be definitely prepared for the conditions and a highly electrifying encounter between the two teams is expected.

SL vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Dinesh Chandimal (SL), Alex Carey (AUS) can be taken as Wicket-keepers.

SL vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Steve Smith (AUS), Marnus Labuschagne (AUS), Dimuth Karunaratne (SL), David Warner (AUS), Angelo Mathews (SL) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team.

SL vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Cameron Green (AUS) could be our all-rounders.

SL vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Nathan Lyon (AUS), Lasith Embuldeniya (SL), Josh Hazlewood (AUS) could form the bowling attack.

SL vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Dinesh Chandimal (SL), Alex Carey (AUS), Steve Smith (AUS), Marnus Labuschagne (AUS), Dimuth Karunaratne (SL), David Warner (AUS), Angelo Mathews (SL), Cameron Green (AUS), Nathan Lyon (AUS), Lasith Embuldeniya (SL), Josh Hazlewood (AUS)

Marnus Labuschagne (AUS) could be named as the captain of your SL vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Team, while, Angelo Mathews (SL) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

