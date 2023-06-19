Sri Lanka take on United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group B match. The SL vs UAE match in CWC 2023 Qualifier takes place at the Queens Sports Club Ground in Bulawayo. The Sri Lanka vs UAE ODI has a start time of 12:30 pm as per Indian Standard Time (IST). Meanwhile, fans looking for Sri Lanka vs UAE ODI live streaming online and live telecast details can scroll down for all the relevant information. Tendai Chatara Goes Into Evasive Action As He Loses Sight of Ball During Nepal vs Zimbabwe ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier, Funny Video Goes Viral.

Apart from Sri Lanka and UAE, Ireland, Oman and Scotland are also part of Group B. For the uninitiated, three teams from each group will advance to the Super Six round and carry forward points of the team they met in the group stage.

Sri Lanka vs UAE Live Telecast Channel, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier. So, the Sri Lanka vs UAE Group B match of the CWC 2023 Qualifier will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD channels in India. Zimbabwe Fans Show Heart-Warming Gesture, Clear Litter in Stadium After Team’s ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match vs Nepal (Watch Video).

Sri Lanka vs UAE Live Streaming Online, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier

As Star Sports holds the broadcast rights, its OTT Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. So, fans can tune into the Hotstar app or website to watch the SL vs UAE live streaming online. FanCode will also provide live streaming online of the SL vs UAE ODI match on its app and website. Fans will have to pay a subscription fee to watch live streaming on both platforms.

