Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd T20I 2020 Live Streaming Online on SonyLiv: Get Free Telecast Details of SL vs WI on TV With Match Time in India

Sri Lanka Beat West Indies by Six Runs (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Sri Lanka will take on West Indies in the 2nd T20I clash of the series. The match will be played at the Pallekelle International Cricket Stadium on March 6, 2020 (Friday). The visitors emerged victorious in the nail-biting opening encounter as they registered a 25-run win. The hosts have a chance to level the series with a win and avoid yet another series defeat in the shortest format. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming of SL vs WI 2nd T20I clash can scroll down below for more details. Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, Live Score 2nd T20I Match.

Oshane Thomas was brilliant in the first game of the series as the young pacer took five wickets inside the power-play. After being asked to bat first, the visitors pout on a score of 196 runs in the board thanks to a brilliant half-century by Lendl Simmons (67). Andre Russel and Kieron Pollard also contributed with quick-fire thirties. While chasing, Sri Lankan top order crumbled as they were five wickets down in the first six overs. Kusal Perera and Wanindu Hasaranga brought Sri Lanka back into the game but eventually, the target was too much for them to take the hosts over the line. Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 1st T20I 2020: Oshane Thomas' Five-Fer Guides Visitors to 25-Run Win.

When to Watch Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd T20I 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd T20I will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele. The game will be played on March 06, 2020 (Friday) and will start at 07:00 pm as per the Indian Standard Time (IST) and local time as well. Sri Lanka vs West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd T20I 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Sony Pictures Networks Sports holds the broadcast rights of West Indies Tour of Sri Lanka 2020 in India. So, cricket fans can catch the live telecast of SL vs WI 2nd T20I on Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd T20I 2020?

Live streaming of Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd T20I will be available on SonyLiv. Fans can catch the live action on SonyLiv’s mobile application and official website. Jio users will get free live streaming of the match on Jio TV mobile application. Viewers can get ball-by-ball updates and live score on LatestLY.

Sri Lanka earlier in the year suffered a defeat in the T20I series against India and will be hoping to avoid yet another loss. This will be their last game in the shortest format before the T20 World Cup, so players will need to perform on a high level if they want to book their place in to the starting XI for the summit tournament.