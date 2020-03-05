Sri Lanka vs West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Playing XI With All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers for SL vs WI 2nd T20I Match 2020

Sri Lanka vs West Indies (Photo Credits: Twitter/ICC)

West Indies will aim to seal the series when they will meet Sri Lanka in the 2nd and last T20I of the series. The match will be played on March 6 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. After losing the ODI leg of the tour 0-3, the Kieron-Pollard led side put on a brilliant in the opening T20 match and registered a 25-run triumph. The likes of Andre Russell and Oshane Thomas shone in the encounter and played a crucial role in guiding their side over the line. Meanwhile, fans of fantasy game dream11 can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for SL vs WI 2nd T20I. Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, Cricket Score 2nd T20I Match.

The addition of Andre Russell proved to be a great for the Caribbean side as the all-rounder went on to score a 14-ball 35 along with taking a wicket. Other than him, pacer Oshane Thomas displayed an impeccable show of fast bowling and claimed his maiden five-fer in T20 Internationals. For Sri Lanka, Kusal Perera tried to make a fightback by scoring a half-century but the dismal performance of other players cost Sri Lanka the match.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Kusal Perera (SL) and Nicholas Pooran (WI) have enjoyed good form in recent times and hence, should be picked as wicket-keepers in your team.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Kusal Mendis (SL), Lendl Simmons (WI), and Kieron Pollard (WI) are the best choice for batsmen in your side.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – You should go for three all-rounders in your team and they should be Andre Russell (WI), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) and Dwayne Bravo (SL).

Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – The remaining three slots in your team must be filled by Lasith Malinga (SL), Sheldon Cottrell (WI) and Oshane Thomas (WI).

Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction – Kusal Perera (SL), Nicholas Pooran (WI), Kusal Mendis (SL), Lendl Simmons (WI), Kieron Pollard (WI), Andre Russell (WI), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Dwayne Bravo (SL), Lasith Malinga (SL), Sheldon Cottrell (WI) and Oshane Thomas (WI).

Choosing Andre Russell (WI) as the captain of your team should be a no-brainer while his teammate Oshane Thomas (WI) can be chosen as vice-captain.