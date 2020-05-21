Star Sports to Telecast All 12 IPL Finals for Fans Amid Lockdown Starting From May 24

Mumbai Indians are the defending champions (Photo Credits: IANS)

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) has been postponed until further notice. And with no live cricket on the cards for the foreseeable future, Star Sports is turning back the clock for its fans as they are planning to broadcast all the 12 IPL finals starting with the 2019 clash between MI and CSK on May 24, 2020, to the first-ever final between RR and CSK on May 29, 2020. BCCI CEO Rahul Johri Optimistic About IPL 2020 Start Post Monsoon.

In the 12 year-long history of the competition, only six teams have lifted the coveted trophy with just three franchises winning the championship more than once. Mumbai Indians are the most successful side in the cash-rich league as they have won the tournament four times under Rohit Sharma’s leadership, who are followed by MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings on three titles. Kolkata Knight Riders are two-time winners while Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Deccan Charges have a solidarity title to their name. Confident BCCI Will Make IPL 2020 Happen; Preparing for September-November Window, Says Rajasthan Royals COO Jake Lush McCrum.

The first match telecasted will the 2019 IPL final between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at 11:00 am on May 24, followed by the 2018 final at 03:00 pm. The IP, extravaganza on Star Sports will start on May 24 (Sunday) and will continue toll May 29 (Friday).

Date Day Match Time May 24, 2020 Sunday MI vs CSK, IPL 2019 11:00 am May 24, 2020 Sunday CSK vs SRK, IPL 2018 03:00 pm May 25, 2020 Monday MI vs RSP, IPL 2017 11:00 am May 25, 2020 Monday SRH vs RCB, IPL 2016 03:00 pm May 26, 2020 Tuesday MI vs CSK, IPL 2015 11:00 am May 26, 2020 Tuesday KKR vs KXIP, IPL 2014 03:00 pm May 27, 2020 Wednesday MI vs CSK, IPL 2013 11:00 am May 27, 2020 Wednesday KKR vs CSK, IPL 2012 03:00 pm May 28, 2020 Thursday CSK vs RCB, IPL 2011 11:00 am May 28, 2020 Thursday CSK vs MI, IPL 2010 03:00 pm May 29, 2020 Friday DC vs RCB, IPL 2009 11:00 am May 29, 2020 Friday RR vs CSK, IPL 2008 03:00 pm

The current IPL campaign has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, BCCI CEO Rahul Johri recently stated that there is a possibility that the competition can start after the monsoon season.