BCCI CEO Rahul Johri Optimistic About IPL 2020 Start Post Monsoon

Indian Premier League Trophy (Photo Credits: IANS)

IPL 2020 has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic however BCCI CEO Rahul Johri is expectant about its start post-monsoon. After the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) lifted the restrictions over the use of stadiums, there is growing optimism surrounding the start of the cash-rich league however the country’s cricketing board are yet to make a decision as they prefer to ‘wait and see’ what happens with the ICC T20 World Cup scheduled in October in Australia. Confident BCCI Will Make IPL 2020 Happen; Preparing for September-November Window, Says Rajasthan Royals COO Jake Lush McCrum.

IPL is one of the most-watched sporting leagues in the country and Johri believes that its return is very essential. ‘IPL is one of the greatest engagers. More people watched the IPL last year than those who voted for general elections. For sponsors, cricket is a leader and it will lead the way. The recovery will be sharper than a V-shaped recovery,’ he said at the TMS Sports Huddle Webinar. Is it Going to be IPL 13 vs ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Once Coronavirus Pandemic Ends?

Johri expressed optimism over the competitions start post-monsoon and said they are waiting for government instructions. ‘We will be guided by the government guidelines. Our advisory says: IPL is suspended till further notice. We are engaging with various agencies. After the current phase of lockdown ends, there is the monsoon. Cricketing activities can start only after monsoon. By then, hopefully things will improve,’ Johri added.

‘When flights resume, everyone has to quarantine themselves before playing. We will have to look at how that will impact the schedules, which as it is are tight. Imagine you have to factor in 14-day quarantine prior to practice also. So, there are a lot of moving parts. But we are still optimistic. Hopefully, the situation will improve after monsoon, and we will approach it then,’ he added further.

When asked about playing without spectators, he said ‘It will not just be in IPL but also international cricket. Although it (gate receipts) gives us small percentage of our revenue, it is important because bulk of that goes in maintenance of stadiums. However, in the short term, before we get back to normal, we can live without (spectators) it’.