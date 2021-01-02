England pacer Stuart Broad started New Year 2021 in a memorable note, announcing his engagement with singer Mollie King. Both of them made the big revelation on their respective social media accounts as congratulatory messages poured in from all around the world. The couple, in fact, shared the same picture while sharing the news. Mollie can be seen flaunting her sparkling engagement ring while kissing the England cricket star in the snap. “A thousand times yes! I still can’t believe it, the most magical start to the new year! I can’t wait to spend all my years with you @stuartbroad,” she captioned the post. Stuart Broad Comes With a Hilarious Reply to Troll ICC After He Retains his Number 2 Position.

Broad, on the other hand, wrote: “The best way to start 2021.” Stuart and Mollie’s love story dates back in 2018 when they started dating. However, they reportedly broke up after a few months before giving their love a second chance. Several members of cricket fraternity including Chris Woakes, Michael Vaughan and Darren Gough also congratulated the couple for starting a new chapter in their life. Meanwhile, let’s look at how the couple broke the massive news.

Mollie's Post!!

Broad's Best Way To Start New Year!!

Not too long ago, Mollie revealed his concern as Stuart Broad is set to travel Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series later this month. “So it’s 2021! If you’re anything like me you might be going into this year feeling a bit anxious and uncertain. I often get the January blues and this year is going to be especially tough with everything that’s going on,” the Saturdays singer wrote on Instagram.

“@stuartbroad also goes away tomorrow with cricket which is always a mix of feeling excited for him but knowing I’m going to miss him so much,” she added.

View Post!!

Meanwhile, Broad, 34, was at the peak of his prowess in 2020 as he finished the year as the highest wicket-taker in Tests. He scalped 38 wickets in just eight games including a five-wicket haul and a 10-wicket haul as well. The speedster also got included in the ICC Test team of the decade for his spectacular show in red-ball cricket.

