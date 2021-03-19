Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal has created a lot of controversies. There has been a huge debate about the dismissal. The debutant was adjudged as out even when the replays show that he was not out. Wasim Jaffer, Virender Sehwag and Dinesh Karthik have actually posted tweets on the umpiring error during the 4th T20I between India and England. Now, even England pacer Stuart Broad has reacted to the same and posted a tweet on social media and said that David Malan's Twitter feed would be looking ugly right now. Virat Kohli on Soft-Signal Controversy Says Don't Know Why There Cannot Be an 'I Don't Know' Call for On-field Umpire.

Talking about Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal, he had already scored a half-century and was on 53 when this incident had happened. Sam Curran was handling the bowling duties for England and Malan was at deep fine-leg. It looked like Malan had a tough and clean catch, but the on-field umpire had adjudged him as out. They went upstairs and they went up to the third umpire and but no evidence was found to overturn the decision.

Now, let's have a look at the tweet by Stuart Broad.

It’s the “soft signal” which is odd. Hard for off field umpire to overturn. ‘Let’s go upstairs cause I don’t have a clue but I’m guessing (soft signal) it’s out.’ Malan’s Twitter feed will be ugly- but he wouldn’t have known the ball hit the ground diving forward at pace https://t.co/hCwlFQKpIf — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) March 18, 2021

India has already won the fourth T20I and now the fifth match will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021. This would be the fifth and final T20I game and teams will head on the ODIs.

