After guiding Kolkata Knight Riders to a two-run triumph over Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunil Narine has been reported for a suspected illegal bowling action. The Caribbean off-spinner bowled a sensational bowling performance in Abu Dhabi and was the chief architect of Kolkata's narrow win. He gave away just 28 runs off his four overs and took the important wickets of Mandeep Singh and Nicholas Pooran in the process. After the conclusion of the game how, the on-field umpires have reported for Narine's action during the game. Although the veteran will be allowed to continue bowling in the tournament, he will get suspended if his action is reported again. KXIP vs KKR Highlights IPL 2020.

"The report was made by the on-field umpires according to the IPL's Suspected Illegal Bowling Action Policy, Narine will be placed on the Warning List and is permitted to continue to bowl in the tournament," the Indian Premier League release stated. ‘Dinesh Karthik You Champion!’: Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan Join Twitterati in Praising KKR Captain.

This is certainly not the very first time when Narine's action has come under the scanner. He was reported twice in the 2014 Champions League tournament which made him miss the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015. He was reported during the IPL 2015 as well and was eventually banned from bowling in November that year.

The International Cricket Council cleared his action in April 2016, but he had to pull out of the T20 World Cup in India that year. In March 2018, he was again reported during the Pakistan Super League which got clear later that year. Hence, Narine's need to aware of his arm action or his stint with KKR in the tournament.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 11, 2020 12:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).