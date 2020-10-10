Dinesh Karthik shushed his critics with a brilliant knock and an equally inspiring captaincy to lead Kolkata Knight Riders to a two-run victory over Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020, Karthik, who has come under the scanner for his poor form with the bat and some confusing captaincy, first helped KKR put a respectable total on the scoreboard before leading his side to pull off a heist against KXIP and recording first successive victories this tournament. The KKR captain was enormously praised by Twitterati with Yuvraj Singh also joining in praising Karthik for a wonderful match. KXIP vs KKR Highlights IPL 2020.

Karthik came to bat with his side struggling at 66/3 in the 11th over. His scores before this game read 30, 0, 1, 6 and 12 in five games. The KKR captain started IPL 2020 batting at 3, then dropped to fourth and eventually seventh but failed to find form. He did eventually come good when the team needed him the most. Coming in to bat in the 11th over after the dismissal of in-form Eoin Morgan, Karthik first set himself well before going big towards the latter stages of the innings. Fans Slam KXIP Skipper KL Rahul and Management After Two-Run Defeat Against KKR in IPL 2020 (See Reactions).

That was a unbelievable result for @KKRiders ! U cannot take the game so deep if your openers are set ! Puts too much pressure on the middle order with no time to settle ! Bad luck @lionsdenkxip #ipl2020 well played @RealShubmanGill @mayankcricket !@DineshKarthik game changer! — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 10, 2020

A game of inches, wow. 👀👀👀great match winning knock by skipper @DineshKarthik and how good was @SunilPNarine74 to get them back in.. Abu Dhabi see's it's 1st close one 🔥🔥🔥 congrats @KKRiders — JP Duminy (@jpduminy21) October 10, 2020

Brilliant return to form by @DineshKarthik 👍 good to see a senior pro fighting out those mind battles; which are hard to combat sometimes! #IPL2020 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 10, 2020

I do not understand much about cricket, but as it turns out there was a lot of pressure on captain @DineshKarthik I'm glad he came back strong❤💪👑 — 🇮🇷iran srk🇮🇷 (@srkfanShah) October 10, 2020

Always maintained this is the best batting number for @DineshKarthik. In these situations, with his ability to play 360°, he is very difficult to bowl to. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 10, 2020

Well played @DineshKarthik . A fine captain's inning when tam needed it most from you. #KKRvKXIP #KKRvsKXIP #IPLinUAE — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) October 10, 2020

The 35-year-old initially dealt in singles and twos taking KKR closer to a 100-run mark before announcing his intention with a flat-six off Mujeeb Ur Rahman. He took 45 runs in between overs 16 and 18 with the help of eight boundaries and two sixes and helped KKR set Kings XI Punjab 165 runs to win.

Then in the field, Karthik showed brilliant leadership to marshal his bowlers and the fielders and defend the total. KKR eventually won by two runs. But that looked far from happening when KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal were at the crease. The opening pair stitched 115 for the opening wicket and put KXIP on the podium to win the match. But Karthik’s brilliant bowling changes and his decision to hold back the overs of Sunil Narine after Andre Russell’s injury eventually proved the trump card for the Knight Riders.

