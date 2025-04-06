Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: The Sunrisers Hyderabad are rock bottom in the Indian Premier League and have now lost three matches in a row. The Orange Army made it to the finals last campaign but this term, there has been a marked downgrade in their form and none of the players seem to be able to execute their plans out their in the middle. Batting remains their strength and they will need their top order to fire here. Their opponents Gujarat suffered defeat in their opening game but made up for it with back to back wins in the league. They head into the clash full of confidence. SRH vs GT Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Match 19.

Jaydev Unadkat is likely to get a place in the playing eleven here with Simarjeet Singh not in form for Hyderabad. Travis Head, Abhishek Singh, Ishan Kishan are the power hitters up top for the home side but they will need to place a value on their wicket. Pat Cummins will need to pick up wickets in the middle phases of the innings. Mohammed Shami is another player not in form which is a cause for concern.

Kagiso Rabada has returned home due to personal reasons and will not feature in this game for Gujarat. Glenn Phillips will push for a place in the playing eleven here. Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj were brilliant in the game against Bengaluru and the duo make up for a great pace attack.

When is SRH vs GT IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Bottom-ranked Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 on Sunday, April 6. The SRH vs GT IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, and starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). SRH vs GT IPL 2025, Hyderabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of SRH vs GT Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu TV channels. For the SRH vs GT IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of SRH vs GT Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Gujarat have quality players in their ranks and they should secure an easy win here.

