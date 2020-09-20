In the third match of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be up against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The SRH vs RCB match number three of IPL 2020 will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. While SRH won the title in 2016, RCB are yet clinch the coveted trophy. Meanwhile, let’s find out betting odds, free bet odds, predictions, and favourites for SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 match 3.SRH vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 3.

Virat Kohli and Co. are known as perennial chokers and it is the tag they would want to get rid of. RCB finished at the bottom of the points table last year. The team boasts of quality players but the title win has eluded them. Sunrisers, on the other hand, are a balanced unit and made it to the playoffs last season.

SRH vs RCB Betting Odds and Betting Tips

Interestingly Sunrisers Hyderabad are bookmakers choice over Royal Challengers Bangalore. As per the Bet365, the SRH is placed at 1.72 while for RCB bookmakers are offering a higher price of 2.10. RCB Playing XI in IPL 2020: 4 Overseas Players Who Could Feature in Royal Challengers Bangalore Line Up Throughout Dream11 Indian Premier League.

SRH vs RCB Predictions: Who will win?

Royal Challengers Bangalore enjoys a slight advantage over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Despite bookmakers not rating them favourites, they could win emerge victorious in this clash.

In the past, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore have met on 14 occasions. RCB leads the head-to-head record with seven wins while SRH have won six.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 20, 2020 05:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).