Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match no 3. The game will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 21, 2020. Sunrisers Hyderabad will be led by David Warner, while Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will play under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. In the previous two seasons, SRH was led by Kane Williamson where the orange army made it to the final in IPL 2018 and to the playoffs in IPL 2019. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for SRH vs RCB Dream11 team prediction along with tips to pick the best fantasy playing XI. SRH vs RCB, IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad Likely Playing XI vs Royal Challengers Bangalore for Indian Premier League Match 3.

Virat Kohli's RCB has never lifted the IPL trophy and the previous season was a disaster for the franchise as they finished at the bottom. Nevertheless, the team consist of world-class talented cricketers like AB de Villiers, Moeen Ali, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris to name a few. Therefore, RCB definitely has the capability to turn the table upside down at any given moment, especially when they have the world's best batsman like Virat Kohli. Now let's speak about SRH, the orange army won IPL 2016 under the captaincy of David Warner. With players like Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan in the side the franchise can back themselves to win the trophy for the second time. RCB Playing XI in IPL 2020: 4 Overseas Players Who Could Feature in Royal Challengers Bangalore Line Up Throughout Dream11 Indian Premier League.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket Keeper - It would be smart to go with Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderbad as wicketkeeper for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - Ideally you should select three batsmen for your Dream11 team who has the potential to play big winnings. David Warner (SRH), Virat Kohli (RCB) and Kane Williamson (SRH) should be your three picks for batsmen.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - Moeen Ali (RCB) and Vijay Shankar (SRH) should be elected as all-rounders for your SRH vs RCB Dream11 fantasy team.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Considering the track at Dubai which has something for both spinners and pacers we should go for five bowlers. They should be Rashid Khan (SRH), Adam Zampa (RCB), Umesh Yadav (RCB), Siddarth Kaul (SRH) and Pawan Negi (RCB).

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction - David Warner (SRH), Virat Kohli (RCB), Kane Williamson (SRH), Jonny Bairstow (SRH), Moeen Ali (RCB), Vijay Shankar (SRH), Rashid Khan (SRH), Adam Zampa (RCB), Umesh Yadav (RCB), Siddarth Kaul (SRH), Pawan Negi (RCB).

Considering the form from previous seasons of IPL, David Warner should be made the captain of your team, while Virat Kohli can be elected as vice-captain for SRH vs RCB Dream11 team. Stay tuned with LatestLY for more updates and news from IPL 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 20, 2020 02:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).