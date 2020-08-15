Indian cricketer Suresh Raina announced his retirement from international cricket moments after former Indian skipper MS Dhoni decided to hang up his boots. The left-handed batsman last played for the national side in a One Day International against England in 2018. One of the best players to ever don the Blue jersey, Raina represented the national side in all three formats and had an impeccable record. After MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina Announces Retirement from International Cricket.

Suresh Raina took to his social media to make the official announcement. ‘It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!’ the 33-year-old wrote. Suresh Rains represented India in 19 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is. MS Dhoni Retires at 39 From International Cricket: A Look Back At 5 Heartwarming Moments of Former Indian Captain (Watch Video).

So as yet another great of the Indian team bids adieu to cricket, we take a look at some of his best knocks for the national side.

100 vs England, 2015

Suresh Rains came at a difficult situation with India struggling at 129/4 in the 30th over but dug them out of trouble with a brilliant century. The left-handed batsmen’s innings took India past the 300-run mark and eventually led them to victory. India legend Sunil Gavaskar described it as one of the best ODI innings of all time.

101 vs South Africa, 2010

The first Indian to score a century in T20I cricket and it was on the grandest stage of all, 2010 T20 World Cup. Rains came in the very first over and took India to a total of 186 in just 20 overs. His innings of 101 contained 9 fours and 5 sixes, his second fifty coming in just 17 deliveries.

78 vs England, 2011

Raina’s Test carer didn’t take off much like the limited-overs one but this inning remains as one of the highlights. With England on top at Lords on a bowler-friendly track, the left-handed batsman produced a master class scoring 78 runs despite wickets falling around him.

Despite Suresh Raina’s international retirement, the explosive cricket will play for Chennai DSuoer Kings in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. IPL 2020 will be played from September onward in the United Arab Emirates (UAE),

