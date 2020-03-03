Suresh Raina Meets MS Dhoni and Other Chennai Super Kings Teammates Ahead of IPL 2020 As #ChinnaThala Starts Trending on Twitter

Suresh Raina Meets His Chennai Super Kings Teammates (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is round the corner and so is the return of Suresh Raina onto the cricket field. Ahead of IPL 2020, Raina met his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni and other teammates ahead of the team’s practice session and looked nothing but absolutely delighted. The official Twitter handle of CSK shared a video in which, Raina can be seen going down memory lane, seeing the old pictures of his IPL side. Well, the fans also got ecstatic seeing Raina back with the squad as #ChinnaThala became the top trend in Twitter. IPL 2020 Schedule of Chennai Super Kings: CSK Releases Team Fixture Ahead of Indian Premier League 13 Full Timetable.

The southpaw is arguably one of the best batsmen in the history of the cash-rich league and his records speak for himself. With 5368 runs, Raina is also the second-highest run-scorer in IPL and will aim to add more runs to his tally in the forthcoming tournament. Along with his blitzes with the bat, the 33-year old also contributes massively in the field with his breathtaking catches and unbelievable saves. Well, Raina has certainly played a crucial role in guiding the Men in Yellow to title in 2010, 2011 and 2018 and will be eyeing to guide Chennai to their fourth title. Meanwhile, let’s look at how Raina met his teammates.

Watch Video:

Me3t and Gree7 - Everyday is Karthigai in our House, a film by Vikraman Sir. #StartTheWhistles 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/sJz77Nnakr — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 3, 2020

Chinna Thala Returns!!

One down, and Chepauk echoes this man's name. Belovedly #ChinnaThala, the man is synonymous with IPL. #StartTheWhistles as he returns to the game we all love! #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/Ik6sbPYkmh — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 2, 2020

The 2020 edition of the mega tournament will get underway on March 29 with the match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. In recent times, all the sides have been playing a lot T20 cricket at the international level and thus, are in knick of the shortest format. So, one can really expect some high-voltage action and many thrilling battles in the forthcoming tournament.