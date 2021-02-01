Suresh Raina, Ravichandran Ashwin and other prominent cricket-fraternity members lavished praises on Tamil Nadu for winning the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The Dinesh Karthik-led side was phenomenal in the tournament as they didn’t lose a single match. While their bowlers never allowed the opposition to dominate, the batsmen played their part as well. In fact, the final game seemed a one-sided affair as Baroda looked on the back foot throughout the encounter. After restricting Baroda to a mediocre total of 120-9, Tamil Nadu didn’t break a sweat and comfortably won the game by seven wickets. Tamil Nadu Win Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021 Title, Beat Baroda by Seven Wickets.

Left-arm spinner Manimaran Siddharth was Tamil Nadu’s stand-out performer in the summit clash as he jolted Baroda’s batting order with a four-wicket haul. Chasing the target, Hari Nishanth, Baba Aparajith and skipper Dinesh Karthik played handy knocks before Shahrukh Khan sealed the game for TN with a quick-fire cameo, a seven-ball 18. As a result, the Men in Yellow won the match by as many as two overs to spare. While Karthik and others celebrated their triumph on the field, impressed cricket fraternity praised them on Twitter. Have a look!

Suresh Raina Congratulates Tamil Nadu!!

Congratulations @TNCACricket on winning #SyedMushtaqAliTrophy. It has been a great tournament. Amazing to see so many youngsters contributing in the game in such high spirits. Well done! #TamilNadu — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) January 31, 2021

Ravi Ashwin Celebrates Second Title!!

Tamil Nadu Champions!! 2nd title in the bag for @TNCACricket !! 👏👏👏 #SyedMushtaqAliTrophy — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 31, 2021

Harsha Bhogle Hails Skipper Dinesh Karthik!!

Quite incredible that two title wins 13 years apart come under the same captain! @DineshKarthik #TNCA #SyedMushtaqAliTrophy — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 31, 2021

Chennai Super Kings Recall Last Season Final!!

From a one run loss to a dream run like a boss. Congratulations @TNCACricket. #SyedMushtaqAliTrophy pic.twitter.com/P33EDMWXsR — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) January 31, 2021

Meanwhile, the stand-out performers in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 would be aiming a berth in India’s limited-overs squad for the upcoming five-match T20I and three-match ODI series against England which gets underway in March. Skipper Dinesh Karthik has been in red-hot form and could make a return in national colours while Vishnu Solanki could attract selectors’ attention as well. These names are likely to make a mark in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 players’ auction which takes place on February 18.

