The former Kiwi cricketer took to social media and wrote that if Surya wishes to play internationally then he must consider moving overseas. "I wonder if Suryakumar Yadav fancies playing International cricket he might move overseas #CoughNZCough." While many of them have speculated if the former NZ player has offered him a place in New Zealand cricket. Surya has so far scored 362 runs in IPL 2020 from 12 games. Let's have a look at the tweet by Styris.
I wonder if Suryakumar Yadav fancies playing International cricket he might move overseas #CoughNZCough
— Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) October 28, 2020
Mumbai Indians won the game by five wickets with five balls to spare. The team continued to miss out on the services of Rohit Sharma who is currently out of the team due to an injury. The team continues to retain the number one position in the IPL 2020 with 16 points and has almost made it to the playoffs.
