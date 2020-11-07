Sydney Sixers Women hosted their annual Pride Party game in Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2020 against Hobart Hurricanes Women at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney. The Pride Party match holds great significance as it inspires the participation of LGBT+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender) community in the gentleman’s game. Special preparations were made for the game with the ground filled with rainbow flags, messaging that blends the Sixers’ iconic Magenta with rainbow colours. The club has been working with LGBTI+ organisations Proud2Play and Rainbow Families since last few years and are dedicating a game annually to them. Live Cricket Streaming of WBBL 2020 on SonyLiv.

Sixers’ started the initiative last year when they hosted Melbourne Renegades in WBBL’s first-ever Pride game. The move was highly appreciated by cricket bodies and fans all around the world. Continuing the tradition, they hosted their second Pride Party game against Hobart Hurricanes. Before the start of play, players of both teams even took a knee – showing solidarity towards the LGBTI+ community. Even the International Cricket Council (ICC) was impressed by the players’ gesture as they shared a couple of pictures from the game, captioning it: “A sport for all.” Tahlia McGrath Showcase Great Presence of Mind to Dismiss Amelia Kerr With Incredible Catch.

Sport For All!!

Speaking of the encounter, Sydney Sixers Women posted 149/6 after electing to bat first. Skipper Ellyse Perry scored while Ashleigh Gardner – who came to bat at number three – registered a well-compiled fifty. Chasing the tricky total, several Hobart players got starts, but none of them was able to play the anchor role. As a result, the Hurricanes were restricted to Hurricanes, and the Women in Pink won the game by eight runs.

