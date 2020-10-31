Fans are witnessing mind-boggling cricket action in various tournaments after a long coronavirus-induced break. The 2020 edition of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) is also underway and has already observed several close games in the initial half of the competition. With the WBBL being played in the double round-robin format, eight teams will lock horns across 56 group-stage games which will be followed by two semi-finals and a final encounter. Notably, the tournament is taking place in the bio-secure bubble amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down for the live streaming, telecast and other broadcast details of WBBL 2020 in India. Alyssa Healy Takes a Dig at BCCI for Hosting WIPL During Women’s Big Bash League.

The eight Australian sides participating in the tournament are Sydney Thunder Women, Brisbane Heat Women, Sydney Sixers Women, Perth Scorchers Women, Melbourne Stars Women, Adelaide Strikers Women, Melbourne Renegades Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women. Although the dates of knock-out games aren’t out yet, the sixth edition of WBBL got underway on October 25 while the final round-robin game will take place on November 22. Fitness of players will indeed be challenged as four matches are taking place in most of the days. Also, weather will undoubtedly play a crucial role in deciding the fate of the teams as many games have been washed out due to rain.

WBBL 2020 Schedule and Match Timings (IST)

As mentioned earlier, Women’s Big Bash League got underway on October 25, and the last league-stage game will be played on November 22. 59 matches will take place in the tournament, including two semi-finals and a final clash. Except November 3, November 4 November 10 and November 11, four matches will be played per day. As per Indian Standard Time (IST), the four games will be played at 1:15 AM, 3:30 AM, 4:40 AM and 8:05 AM. The remaining four days will witness only two games at 3:30 AM and 8:05 AM respectively.

WBBL 2020 Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Sony Pictures Network holds the official broadcasting rights of the sixth season of the Women’s Big Bash League in India. WBBL 2020 matches is being televised on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. In Australia, fans can switch to Fox Sports, Channel 7 and Cricket Australia network to catch the live action of WBBL 2020.

WBBL 2020 Live Streaming Online

Cricket lovers who are unable to watch WBBL 2020 on television, can enjoy the T20 tournament on Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform. Fans can install the SonyLIV app or log on to its official website to catch the live action online.

Speaking of the previous five editions of the tournament, Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers have won two trophies apiece while Sydney Thunder won the inaugural edition of the competition. Heat also are the defending champions in this tournament, and it will be interesting to see if they’ll defend their title or WBBL will get a new winner.

