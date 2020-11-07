Relay catches are something which we often see in modern-day cricket. Fielders near the boundary ropes tend to throw the ball in mid-air while the player near them completes the catch. Such dismissals aren’t rare nowadays but what we saw during Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women match in Women’s Big Bash League 2020 is nothing short of sensational. Tahlia McGrath and Madeline Penna joined forces in a unique way to dismiss Brisbane’s Amelia Kerr for just three. It was Madeline who tried to take the catch at first. Although she wasn’t successful, she elevated the ball higher before McGrath showcased great presence of mind and completed the catch. Live Cricket Streaming of WBBL 2020 on SonyLiv.

The incident took place in the 18th over of the second innings when Kerr tried to clear the mid-wicket boundary against a juicy full toss off leg-spinner Amanda Wellington. Penna, who was inside the circle, jumped in the air to take the catch but was only able to grab the ball. Her touch, however, reduced the pace and also elevated the ball a bit. McGrath, who was initially coming behind Penna to stop the ball, showcased great presence and took an excellent diving catch.

Wach Video:

The Strikers dugout went in a frenzy following McGrath’s heroics as scenes in Sydney were incredible. Even the commentators were amazed as they hailed the opener from head to toe.

Speaking of the game, Adelaide posted 153/8 thanks to a half-century from Katie Mack and a fighting 46 from Laura Wolvaardt. Brisbane made a brilliant start to their innings with opener Georgia Redmayne scoring a quick-fire 65. However, she didn’t get any support from another end as Heat were restricted to 135/8, losing the contest by 18 runs.

