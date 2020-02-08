Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars BBL 2019–20 Final Live Streaming on SonyLiv: Get Free Telecast Details of SYS vs MLS T20 Cricket Match on TV and Online in India

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Melbourne Stars will be chasing their maiden Big Bash League (BBL) title when they face the Sydney Sixers in the BBL 2019-20 final at the Syndey Cricket Ground on February 08, 2020 (Saturday). Sixers, champions in the inaugural season of the BBL, are chasing their second title in the tournament’s history and beat Melbourne Stars in the qualifier of BBL 2019-20 to reach the final and are on a five-match winning streak. Stars had to beat Sydney Thunder in the Challenger to advance to the final despite topping the points table in the group stage. They also finished as runner-up last season and will be hoping to one step better this term. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, online live streaming and live score updates for the Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars, BBL 2019-20 final, please scroll down. Big Bash League 2020 Final: Sydney Sixers to Take Home BBL Season 9 Title if Final Gets Washed Out.

In three meetings this BBL 2019-20 season, Sydney Sixers have beaten the Melbourne Stars twice – including the qualifier –while losing once. The Stars won the first encounter by 44 runs before the Sixers won the next, a rain-affected encounter, by 21 runs before also beating the Stars by 43 runs in the qualifier. Stars, however, topped the points table with 20 points after 14 games, while Sydney Sixers finished second in the standings. The defeat to Stars was, however, the last game Sydney Sixers lost before going on a five-match winning streak. One those wins put a halt to the eight-match winnings streak of the Stars and since then the Glenn Maxwell-led side have lost four and won one. Marcus Stoinis Breaks Short's Record to Become Most Run-Scorer in a BBL Season.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars BBL 2019-20 Final Schedule and Match Timings

The Big Bash League (BBL) 2019-20 final between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars will be played at the Sydney Cricket Stadium on February 08, 2020 (Saturday) and is scheduled to begin at 01:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The local start time is 07:15 pm.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars BBL 2019-20 Final Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can live telecast the Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars BBL 2019-20 final on Sony channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of Big Bash League (BBL) 2019-20 in India and has been broadcasting the matches. Viewers can tune into Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD channels to watch the match live on their television channels.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars BBL 2019-20 Final Live Streaming Online

The live-action of Big Bash League (BBL) 2019-20 final will also be available on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT platform of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars BBL 2019-20 final for its online fans in India. Fans can follow the match either on the application or log in to sonyliv.com to watch the game live.

Sydney Sixers may have enjoyed an upper hand on the Stars this season but in overall BBL head-to-head records, Melbourne Stars lead with seven wins. Sixers have won six. The rules state that in case of rain intervention, 2019-20 final will be reduced to five-overs per side. But in case the match is forced to be abandoned, Sixers – by virtue of hosting the final – will be declared the winners.