Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat will chase their maiden win in Big Bash League (BBL) season 10 when they play each other in match seven of BBL 2020-21. Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Stadium match in BBL 2020-21 will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. Both sides started their BBL 2020-21 campaign with a defeat to Melbourne Stars and will be eager to register their first win this BBL season. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast and live streaming online details for the Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat match should scroll down for all details.

Brisbane Heat lost by six wickets to Melbourne Stars in their first match while Sydney Thunder were beaten by 22 runs. They failed to chase down 170 runs and could only manage 147/9 in 20 overs. Brisbane Heat, on the other, failed to defend 125 with Melbourne Stars chasing the target down with 17 deliveries to spare.

When is Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat, BBL 2020-21 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Thunder match in BBL 2020-21 will be played on December 14, 2020 (Monday). The match will be held at 01:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat, BBL 2020-21 Match? (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat BBL 2020-21 match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of the Big Bash League in India. The live telecast of BBL 2020-21 will be available across Sony Sports channels like Sony Six/HD, Sony 1/HD, Sony Ten 2/HD.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat, BBL 2020-21 Match in India?

As Sony Pictures Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights of Big Bash League 2020-21 in India, the live streaming will be available on its OTT platform- SonyLiv. So fans can either download the SonyLiv mobile app or visit the website to live stream of Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat, BBL 2020-21 clash.

