Indian pacer T Natarajan took to Instagram and shared a beautiful picture with his wife Pavithra and newly-born daughter Hanvika. As the cricketer’s little angel turned four-year-old, Natarajan called her the most beautiful gift of her life. “Our little angel Hanvika You are our life’s most beautiful gift. You are the reason why our life is so much happier. Thank you laddu for choosing us as ur parents. We love u always and forever #4monthold #daughtersarethebest #familyiseverything,” he captioned the adorable picture. The comment section got flooded in no time as wishes poured in for Hanvika. T Natarajan, Indian Pacer, Elated and Extremely Surprised by Grand Reception.

For the unversed, the pacer had to miss his daughter’s birth as he was the part of the Indian team playing the full-fledged series in Australia. Interestingly, the left-arm fast bowler wasn’t the part of even one squad initially and was named to travel down under only as a net bowler. However, multiple players of the original squads sustained injuries, and Natarajan became the first-ever Indian cricketer to make debut in all formats on a single tour. Meanwhile, let’s look at Natarajan’s latest pic with his little munchkin.

View Post:

Meanwhile, the star bowler has been named in the Indian squad for the five-match T20I series against England. He would be high on confidence ahead of the series as he played a vital role in guiding Australia to the 2-1 triumph in the T20I series. Natarajan tormented the bowlers with the bucket of variations in his armoury, scalping six wickets in three games. However, England’s batting line-up is studded with dashers like Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler. Hence, the pacer needs to be at his prime to make a mark.

